Evelyn Vowell, age 87 of Clinton, TN passed away at her home on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

The family will receive friends on Friday October 13th, 2023 starting at 1 pm till the funeral service at 3 pm with the graveside service following at Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top.

There will be at complete obituary at a later time.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, TN is honored to be serving the family of Evelyn Vowell.

