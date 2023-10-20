Eugene (Gene) Hickey, Rockwood

Eugene (Gene) Hickey, a lifelong resident of Rockwood passed away Monday, October 16, 2023, at the age of 82.

He was preceded in death by his parents Homer and Ruby Hickey, wife Carol Hickey, brother Tommy Hickey, son Mitchell Hickey, and beloved dog, Lucky.

He leaves behind his sister Carolyn Hamby, daughter Kim Hickey Coffey (John), daughter-in-law, Diane Hickey, grandsons John, Devin, and Dillon Coffey, and grandaughters Kimberley Laurenti (Anthony), Samantha and Alison Hickey, and Cassidy Wik (Justin) as well as his great-grandchildren Enzo, Aurora and Laszlo.

Those who knew Gene were fortunate to have known a one-of-a-kind, loving individual who will live forever in our hearts.

Gene left this earth as a beloved Brother, Father, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, and friend to many. He loved to take drives through his hometown, which was his favorite place on earth. If you were lucky to cross his path, you would probably hear a captivating story about one of the many careers he held in his life. Whether it was his service in law enforcement, his time as a tattoo artist, a dog breeder, or eventually his time traveling the United States as a truck driver, Gene took pride in every job he had. The only list longer than his professions was the vast number of hobbies that Gene seemed to become a master of, just as soon as he started them. He was the kind of person to call every grandchild on every birthday to sing to them. The kind of person who probably trusted his dog behind the wheel more than most people. The kind of person who truly defined what being a good neighbor meant whether you lived in the next house or the next town. He was a one-of-a-kind, kind of person.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 3:00-5:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 5:00 pm ET. A private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr Eugene (Gene) Hickey.

