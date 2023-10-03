Elizabeth Pearl Pierce, Harriman

Elizabeth Pearl Pierce, age 39 of Harriman passed away suddenly at her home on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. She was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her father, Gene Pierce.

She is survived by her daughter, Taylor Pierce; Step-son, Will Griffin;

Husband, Pop Pop (Ralph) Martin;

Sisters, Katie Daniels of Rockwood and Roseanna Lancaster of Florida;

Brother, Dustin Pierce of Kingston;

Mother, Loretta Wallace of Rockwood;

Niece, Kaitlyn Gibson, also of Rockwood;

Two nephews and a host of other family members and friends.

The family chose cremation for Elizabeth with no services planned.

