Elda June Kelly Humphreys, 83

Elda June Kelly Humphreys joined her husband, Sterlien Douglas Humphreys, in heaven on October 5, 2023.

Born in Coalfield, TN on September 14, 1940, to Robert M. and Stella Jackson Kelly, she began working at a young age at the Krystal Cream in Oliver Springs. She then went to work at Burlington Hosiery and continued working in the hosiery industry until her retirement after 45 years. After retirement, she volunteered in the kitchen at Harriman Hospital for many years.

June loved the Lord with all her heart. She sang in church and at many funerals as part of the choir as well as trios and quartets. She was also known for her fabulous cooking, especially dumplings, and for baking her famous coconut cakes.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Sterlien Douglas Humphreys; her parents, Robert and Stella Jackson Kelly of Coalfield; brother Vann Kelly of Oliver Springs; brother Phillip Kelly of Harriman; brother Alton Kelly of Atlanta, GA; sister Geneva Russell of Oak Ridge; and granddaughter Haley Moore of Spartanburg, SC.

She is survived by two daughters, Tonya Moore (Brian) of Anderson, SC, and Becky Bowman (Jeff) of Rockwood, TN; grandchildren: Casey Bowman of Harriman, Shelley Smith (Dustin) of Harriman, Eli Solomon of Johnson City, Caitlin Moore of Anderson, SC, and Ethan Moore of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Great grandchildren: Kailey Bowman, Carter Smith, McKenzie Smith, Caden Godsey, and Halo Bowman. Loving sister Hattie Mae Henderson of Greeneville, TN, and special brother-in-law Barry Henderson, special sister-in-law Caroline Neely of Greenback, TN. Also, many nieces, nephews, friends, and caregivers Shirley and Martha Briggs and Melissa Stout.

Elda June hopes to meet you all again in heaven.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 14, 2023, Noon – 1 p.m., at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will immediately follow with Rev. Eddie Neely officiating. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Humphreys Family.

