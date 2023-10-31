Eddie Mitchell, 58

Eddie Mitchell passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023, he was born August 13, 1965, to parents Frances and Tommy Mitchell.

Eddie was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by Mother Frances Nolan Mitchell, grandparents Fitchue (Pete) Mitchell and Rachel Adkins Mitchell, Luke, and Ruthie Nolan.

Eddie is survived by Father Tommy Mitchell as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home from 11:00 am-1:00 pm with funeral service at 1:00 pm with burial to follow funeral service at Black Oak Baptist Church in Clinton, TN.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

