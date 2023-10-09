EAST TENNESSEE DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT HOLDS ANNUAL DISTRICT CELEBRATION

The East Tennessee Development District (ETDD) held its Annual District Celebration Banquet on Tuesday evening, September 26, 2023, at the Hilton Knoxville Airport in Alcoa, Tennessee. The Celebration was attended by over 150 people including local and state elected officials, Federal legislative representatives, Federal, State, and private partners, and ETDD team members.
Each year at the District Celebration, the East Tennessee Development District recognizes local governments and other agencies for the completion of projects that have special local or regional significance. During the award ceremony, ETDD recognized The City of Rockwood for installing wastewater lines down to the new marina using their Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant.
This project exemplifies the importance of investments through Public/Private Partnerships within our communities because the Marina could not have been built without the collaboration of the City, its partners, and ARC. The Marina had their Grand Opening last week.