Dump Truck Accident on Swan Pond Road

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and medics responded to a vehicle accident involving a dump truck Tuesday morning on Swan Pond Road. The accident report indicated a 2013 Western Star dump truck operated by 70-year-old Ray Hurst was traveling north on Swan Pond Circle Road. The report from the THP states that Hurst took evasive action to avoid another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction in his lane. He ran off the roadway to the right. The dump truck traveled into a ditch and through some small trees and bushes. Hurst was transported to Roane Medical Center to be checked out. The other vehicle was not found.

Share this: Print