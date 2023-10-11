Dorothy Mae Cunningham, Spring City (formerly of Grandview)

Dorothy Mae Cunningham, age 85 of Spring City, formerly of Grandview, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023, at the Spring City Care & Rehab Center. She was born on September 1, 1938, in Missouri. She attended the St. Louis Assembly of God Church while she lived there, and later visited various churches in Tennessee. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was involved in the local veteran’s organizations and enjoyed spending time with her neighbors in the time she lived in the Rockwood Village apartments. She is preceded in death by her parents: Frank & Violet Jennings; brothers: Allen Jennings, Charles Jennings; and her sister: Helen Jennings. She is survived by:

Sons: Donnie Cunningham, Ray Cunningham (Becky), Robert Cunningham

Grandchildren: , Kaycie, Justin, Jacob, Isaac, Chance, Elizabeth

Great Grandchildren: Caden, Christian, Kinley and, Kylie

Brothers: Leroy Jennings (Carol), Henry Jennings, and George Jennings

Special Niece: Sharon Reed

Also several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 13, 2023, from 12:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 with Bro. Justin Dannel is officiating. Graveside service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ms. Dorothy Mae Cunningham.

