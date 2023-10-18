Dorothy Diane Sharp, Clinton

Dorothy Diane Sharp, age 62 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on October 16, 2023, at her residence. Dorothy was born March 25, 1961, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to the late Millard Sharp and Helen Golden Sharp. Her family was the dearest thing to her in her life. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Helen Sharp, brother James Paul Sharp, sister Wanda Sue Sharp, and Harley Sharp.

Survivors:

Daughter Suzanne Michelle Miller, husband, and child Aayden Micheal Miller

Son Christopher Travis Beaty and child Jaxon Zane Beaty ( Who Dorothy referred to as her boo)

Son Terry Dustin Beaty

Son Derick Scott Parker

Son Douglas Lyn Parker

Brother Robert Larry Sharp

Sister Carrie Angieline Sharp

Best Friend Jack Lynn Sharp

“And to my dearest friend Paige Spence, thank you for being there God Bless you and love you always.”

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, October 20, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, October 20, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Bobby Sharp officiating.

A graveside service will be held at New Home Community Cemetery at 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 21, 2023, in Andersonville.

