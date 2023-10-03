Doris Ann (Nelson) Clayton, 84

Doris Ann (Nelson) Clayton, passed away on January 24, 2023. Doris was raised in Rockwood, TN, and attended Rockwood High School before marrying Jerry Clayton in April 1955. Doris was a loving mother, grandmother, and Rockwood First Presbyterian Church member. Doris played the piano, loved reading, and watching movies, and was happily married to her husband Jerry for 68 years. Doris and Jerry enjoyed a worldwide adventure beginning with Jerry’s US Air Force assignments in CO, Iowa, NM, Washington, and FL. Jerry and Doris settled for 17 years in CA where they raised their four sons. In 1980, Jerry joined Perini International Construction and accepted a role in the Negev desert of Israel. After returning from Israel Jerry and Doris lived in Boston MA, Redlands, CA, and Birmingham AL prior to returning to Rockwood for retirement in 1996 where they lived at 320 Douglas Ave until 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents: Clarence & Nell Nelson; husband: Jerry H. Clayton; siblings: Clarence Howard Nelson, LD Nelson; child: Jerry Steven Clayton. She is survived by:

Children: Gregory Clayton of Star, Idaho wife Charlene Clayton

Ken Clayton of Lexington, MA – wife Tomi Clayton

Matthew Scott Clayton of Ft. Wayne Indiana

Grandchildren: Krystal Smith, Fallbrook CA

Brittany Hurst – Atascadero, CA

Cayce Clayton – Los Angeles, CA

Zach Clayton – Boulder, CO

Kevin Clayton – Lexington, MA

Cassidy Clayton – Lexington, MA

Christie Larson – Belmont, MA (husband Tim Larson)

Ashley Jones – Indianapolis, IN (husband Matthew Jones)

Amanda Clayton – Regina, Saskatchewan Canada

Alyssa Bailey – Indianapolis, IN (husband Patrick)

And 8 great-grandchildren.

Brother: Wayne Nelson of Rockwood, TN

Cremation arrangements were made. This is a courtesy obit from Evans Mortuary.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...