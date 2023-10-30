On October 26, 2023, Donna Jean Day McMillin gained her heavenly wings and left this world for a greater Heaven. Donna fought a long and very hard battle with cancer. Until the day of her passing, she never gave up the fight. She remained positive and grateful for the blessings our earth provided.

Donna was a lover of many things. She loved playing bingo, creative doodling, and most of all making people laugh with her quick wit and fast thinking. She served many patrons throughout the Oak Ridge area, as a much-beloved bartender. Donna always showed everyone love and respect no matter who they were or why they came to sit in front of her.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Juanita and Lewis (Wayne) Day. Her husband Billy McMillian. Her sister Virginia (Ginny) Brewster. And the love of her life Jamie Hall whom she loved until his last breath.

She is survived by her sisters, Kimberly Day and Juanita Day. Both sisters spent this last year of Donna’s life dedicated to loving and caring for her. Along with Donna’s beloved dog Project. Project was a great source of love and comfort for Donna. Project never left her side even in her final hours.

Nieces and nephews, Evon Bagley, Priscilla Samuelson, Amber and Aaron Brewster, Ashley Moore, David Day, Steven Etters, and Rodney Etters.

Very Special friends, Anita White, Randall and Cindy Roberts, Cassie Roysden, Francis Sloan, Betty Hall, Travis Butler, Angel, and Drew Goddard and their child Aniyah

Donna was blessed in life with a loving family and good friends. She cherished each person as an individual. Donna was giving and kind receiving it in return.

In lieu of flowers please consider sending a contribution to Donna’s funeral cost to Jackson’s Funeral Home at 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, TN 37840. Or you can donate to a charity in which Donna loved at Dames For Danes Great Dane rescue based out of Oak Ridge TN.

Funeral Services are Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 11:00 AM in Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens. Keeping in Donna’s style please come as you are. She would want us to celebrate her life as we are.

To leave a note for Donna’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

