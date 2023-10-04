Diane Troup Kennedy, Deer Lodge

Diane Troup Kennedy, age 70 of Deer Lodge, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. She was a generous, caring wife, mother, sister, and friend. Married to her dear husband Ronald Sr. for 53 years, she proudly walked over 10,000 steps a day making sure he and their family were taken care of. When she became unable to walk, our dad became her caregiver and slept in a chair next to her for the last 10 months of her life. Our mother was devoted to us. She left a job she loved because Jaime didn’t like daycare, she carried 12-year-old Tim in her arms when he broke his leg at school, she conquered a fear of flying to rush to Texas when Ron was ill. Always by our side, there was nothing that would keep her from taking care of us. She especially loved all her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She drove hundreds of miles to spend summer days with Archer and Roman and often boasted over 15,000 steps serving them donuts and ice cream. She leaves behind her greatest loves: her husband Ronald Sr.; her children, Ronald Jr., Tim (Christine), Jaime; her siblings, Bobbie (Dale), James (Christy), Bill (Katia); grandchildren, Kristen (Marcus), Scotty (Bailey), Deven, Joseph, Hannah, Archer; great-grandchild, Roman and many other brokenhearted friends and family. She will be welcomed into Heaven by her mother, Betty; father, James; uncle, Charles; aunts, Donna and Sharon; brother-in-law, Mike; her best friend, Birdie and so many others who have waited years to hug her again. We know she is there waiting to hold us and she will be greatly missed here.

We invite you to join us to celebrate her life and legacy of love. We will be receiving friends for visitation on Friday, October 6, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with all invited to attend the service to follow. Events will be held at Pleasant Green Church of the Nazarene, 902 Twin Bridge Rd., Deer Lodge. We would like to thank the church and all the friends that sent cards and gifts and made her feel loved.

John 16:22

“Therefore you now have sorrow; but I will see you again and your heart will rejoice, and your joy no one will take from you.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...