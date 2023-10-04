Diana Mae Allen Hargis, Joyner

Diana Mae Allen Hargis of Joyner was called home to be with her Lord on October 2nd, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger “Jerry” Hargis; daughter, Stacy Lasig; parents James “Jake” and Lucy Mae Hall Allen, and special cousin Rhonda Burress.

She is survived by her son Rodney (Alanna) Hargis; grandchildren Lukas Lasig, Gracy Lasig, and Lilyana Vann. She also leaves behind two special “sons” and the fathers of her grandchildren, Joel Lasig and Rommie Vann, III; her beloved cousin Brenda (Elmer) Laymance; and special friends Venia Marlow, Derita Long, and Linda Brasel.

Diane was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church where she especially enjoyed the friendships in her Sunday School class. Her family brought her so much joy, and she enthusiastically supported them in all their endeavors. Her daughter, Stacy, was her best friend. She loved to go anywhere Rodney was drag racing or showing cars. She adored being “Nanny” to Lily, and could not have been any happier than when talking about Gracy and Luke’s many accomplishments.

The family rejoices at the reunion in Heaven even as they grieve their great loss. They will receive friends and family on Friday, October 6th, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Schubert Funeral Home with the funeral to follow with Pastors Dale Simmons and Ralph Nance officiating. The family will gather at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 7th, and travel to Liberty Cemetery for interment.

