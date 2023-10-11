Dennis R. Wilkes, Wartburg

Dennis R. Wilkes, age 78, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2023, at his home in Wartburg, TN.

He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and papaw.

After serving honorably in the United States Marine Corp. Dennis spent many years working for various contractors at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. He loved bowling, spending time in the outdoors, fishing, hunting, playing cards, and board games with his family. After retiring from the Tennessee Department of Corrections, he spent his time reading his favorite novels, working in the garden with his grandkids, and enjoying time spent with family.

He is preceded in death by his parents Walter Jay and Erna Wilkes and grandson RayIan Mathis.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 48 years Louise Hamby Wilkes; son James Anthony (Trish) Wilkes; daughter Angela Denise (Josh) Mathis; grandsons Brennen Wilkes, and Alden Wilkes; granddaughters Kaiya (Noah) Wilson, Kenzie Mathis and Remy Mathis; brother Don Wilkes and sister Diane Vedder.

The family is honoring Dennis’ wishes to be cremated.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 13, 2023, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dennis R. Wilkes.

