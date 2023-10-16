Denise Aytes, Wartburg

Denise Aytes, age 72, of Wartburg went to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, October 12, 2023. She was a member of Union Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and loved her babies. Her family was her world, especially her two granddaughters, Allie and Sydney.

She is preceded in death by her parents Luke and Deanie Brandon, sister Vicky Bell, brothers Jeff and Wes Brandon.

She is survived by her husband David of 53 years, her son Brad (Virginia) Aytes, granddaughters Allie (Donovan) Justes, Sydney Aytes and fiancé Peyton Hutcherson, siblings Leslie Adkins, Mark (Debbie) Brandon, Barbara Lawhon, and Delana (Bill) Harvey and a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews along with Makaela Potter who she loved like a granddaughter.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 15th, 2023 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1-3 pm with the graveside services to follow at Morgan Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Jason Lowe officiating.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send donations to SHOC in honor of Denise.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Denise Aytes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...