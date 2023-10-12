Delphine Pawlak, 93, Oliver Springs

Brad Jones 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 20 Views

Delphine Pawlak, age 93, of Oliver Springs passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Diversicare of Oak Ridge. She was born July 6, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan and was of the Catholic faith.  She and her daughter, Catherine, had always been extremely close and she moved from Michigan in 2018 to make her home in Roane County with her daughter where she lived until her recent hospital stay.  Mrs. Pawlak was a wonderful cook and made the best cookies around.  She loved being outdoors, gardening, and enjoying all nature had to offer.  She was also an avid reader.   Preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Phillip Pawlak; son, Thomas Pawlak; and daughter, Geraldine Wendland.

SURVIVORS

Children                              Teresa Vedee of Texas

                                                Ronald Pawlak & wife, Sheila of Michigan

                                                Catherine Walters & husband, Steve of Tennessee

                                                James Pawlak & wife, Meg of Michigan

                                                Jenn Johnson & husband, Steve of Florida

A host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren

No service arrangements are made at this time but will be updated as soon as information becomes available.  She will be placed with her husband in St. Clemon’s Cemetery in Centerline, Michigan at a later date.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of local arrangements.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Georgia Mae Guinn, 88

Georgia Mae Guinn, age 88, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 6, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: