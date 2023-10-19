David Andrew “Andy” Schubert, Lenoir City

David Andrew “Andy” Schubert (age 47) of Lenoir City, went to be with his heavenly father on Tuesday, October 17th, 2023.

He bravely fought cancer over the last year. He was a 1994 graduate of Coalfield High School, where he was a standout athlete in all 3 sports. Andy loved his family more than anything and enjoyed coaching & attending his kids sporting events, fishing, camping, and being outdoors. He had numerous friends and loved them all like family.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Labron & Opal Valentine and Bobby & Louise Schubert. Uncles Junior Valentine and Richard Hall.

Andy is survived by his loving wife of 22 years Amanda (Susak) Schubert and his three beautiful kids: Caden, Seeley, and Emersyn (Emmy): mother and father Rusty & Linda Schubert: mother and father-in-law Dan and Barbara Susak: sister and brother-in-law Tara & Dwayne Bales: brother-in-law Danny Susak: nieces Brynden & Kenna Bales: nephews Adam & Jacob Susak. A host of aunts, uncles, and cousins, including his special aunt (NanNan) Ann Valentine.

Andy’s wish was to have a private family graveside service but wanted his friends to get together and remember all the good times. The family is honoring his wishes.

