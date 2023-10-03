Danny R. Collins, Kingston

Danny R. Collins age 75 of Kingston was called home to the Lord on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Danny was of the Baptist faith. He was a business owner and master mechanic of Import Enterprise for 40 years, manager of Rockwood Municipal Airport for 17 years, where he was a pilot and aviation mechanic. He had an unsurpassed love of music and a great love of water for boating and fishing. He was thankful for his many longtime friends.

Danny was a United States Army Veteran, serving his country from January 1968 to January 1971. He also served a 13-month tour of Vietnam. After his tours of duty, he had the privilege of serving as the Military Honor Escort to fallen Army Heros.

Preceded in death by parents: B.F. and Nancy Gilliam Collins, brother: Ralph Collins.

Survived by wife: Janet Collins, sister; Shelby Collins Todd, brothers; Don and Larry Collins, niece; Teresa Buchholz, and nephew; Brian Collins.

The Collins Family is exceptionally grateful for the exceptional care by Dr. Miriam Tedder and Dr. Michael Thompson.

The family will be having a memorial service, please check the Kyker Website for dates and times. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Collins Family.

