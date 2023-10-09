Crystal Rackard, Harriman

Crystal Rackard age 65 of Harriman passed away Saturday, October 7th, 2023 at Roane Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She was a beloved Wife, Mom, and Mimi. Crystal’s greatest joy came from these 3 titles. She was courageous and stubborn during her battles throughout life. Crystal’s sense of humor was infectious during these difficult times. To know Crystal was to know a strong woman who never gave up. Crystal was a true blessing to all that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents M.T. & Helen Clark; Brothers Chuck Branum, Bobby Clark, & Michael Clark; Sisters, Ginger Stevens, Resa Clark, Carolyn Mcnew, Sheila Taylor.

She was a loving wife to Donnie for 43 years. She was mom to Robert and Eric, Mimi to Conner, Kynslie, Haylee, Finley, Brylee, and Noah. Sister to Betty Pratt of Rockwood, Peggy Bandit of Knoxville, Fran McGrew of Alabama, Larry Clark of Harriman, Darrell Clark of Harriman, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She loved and was loved by many. Her passing is difficult for those she leaves behind, but she is finally at peace.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ardalan Davarifar and the staff of University Cancer Specialists for their compassionate care.

The family will meet for a Graveside Service on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Roane Memorial Gardens, brother James Harrison officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society in Memory of Crystal Rackard. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Rackard Family.

