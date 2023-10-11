County Veterans Invited to Community Breakfast Sat. October 14th

Pictured: Cadets from Clinton High School Air Force Junior ROTC are pictured folding the shirts they made available at September’s Veterans Appreciation Breakfast. The cadets were on hand to help set up the breakfast, serve veterans, and also participated in the program by conducting the Presentation of Colors.

(Submitted) CLINTON—Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Keith Rogers and Madison Insurance Group.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, October 14th, 2023, at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

Many generous donors are also recognized for providing regular monthly door prizes.

The November 11th, 2023, is sponsored by Daniel Forrester Law Office, and free flu shots will be available from Walgreens. November’s Breakfast will be held in the gymnasium of the Clinton Community Center, and will be followed by the Anderson County Veterans Day Parade. December 9th is sponsored by Lt. Governor Randy McNally, Rep. John Ragan, and Rep. Ed Butler; January 13, 2024 is sponsored by Chancellor Jamie Brooks; February 10, 2024, is sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...