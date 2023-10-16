Connie Westmoreland, Hixson (formerly of Harriman)

Mrs. Connie Westmoreland, age 70 of Hixson, formerly of Harriman passed away October 12, 2023, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Alvin & Flossie Eastham.
Infant sister: Gwendolyn Gayle Eastham.
Survived by her husband: Reggie Westmoreland.
Son: Brandon Westmoreland.
Daughter & son-in-law: Shasta & Jason Bischell.
Grandson: Weston Bischell.
Sister & brother-in-law: Patrice & John Devaney.
Nephew: Justin Devaney.
And many other friends and loved ones.
The family and friends will meet Tuesday October 17, 2023, at 2:00 PM in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood for graveside services with Bro. Ted Taylor officiating.
Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Connie Westmoreland.