Connie Sue Patterson (née Jackson), Knoxville

Connie Sue Patterson (née Jackson), age 68, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on July 26th, 2023, at The University of Tennessee Medical Center of Knoxville. She was surrounded by her loved ones when she parted from this world in peace to begin her heavenly journey.

She was born on October 21st, 1954, in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. Connie was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and co-worker. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, her wonderful laughter, her warm, kind eyes, and unconditional love for all.

Connie had a fulfilling career as a Pharmacist Technician in Surgical Pharmacy at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She dedicated herself to providing quality care to patients throughout her career. She retired in 2019 after providing thirty-one years of service in the industry. She enjoyed traveling in her times of leisure, and travelled to Capetown, South Africa in 2012 to attend her youngest son’s wedding.

Connie leaves behind a loving family, including her sons Bradley S. Patterson of Knoxville, Tennessee; and Derrick W. (Sherlaine) Patterson, and granddaughter Emma Patterson of Anthem, Arizona. She is also survived by her father Jackie Jackson and mother Sherrell Jackson of Coalfield, Tennessee; brother Terry (Stacey) Jackson of Coalfield, Tennessee; sister Jana (James) Boseley of Rockwood, Tennessee; and brother Tim (Teresa) Jackson of Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Connie was preceded in death by her grandparents Lawrence and Vertie Davis of Oliver Springs, Tennessee; Welch and Irene Jackson of Coalfield, Tennessee; and brother Gregory Jackson of Coalfield, Tennessee.

The family wishes to thank Preferred Care of Knoxville for their services, and for special caregivers Ebony Williams, LaShanda Smith, Kellie Bolden, and Terry Walker-Smith.

Friends and community are invited to attend the Memorial Service for Connie Sue Patterson (née Jackson) to be held at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 800 S Northshore Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919, on Saturday, November 4th, 2023

The Receiving of Friends will be from 2:00 pm – 2:55 pm in the narthex of the church, with the service beginning promptly at 3:00 pm in the sanctuary. Mother Amanda Lippe, Rector of Saint Francis Episcopal Church, will officiate and serve as celebrant of the service.

Marble City String Quartet will provide music of Vivaldi, Bach, Mozart, and others in the sanctuary before the service.

Others serving will be Jim Garvey, organist and choirmaster of The Episcopal Church of the Ascension; Lyric soprano Chelle Hawkey and lector, Professor Norma Presmeg, of First Church of Christ, Scientist. Parish Choir members Amanda Peavyhouse, Brenda Luggie, Krista Belding, Coke Morgan, Ben Gouffon and Will Root will also serve during the service.

Parking is free and ushers will be provided to assist in seating.

Jackson Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.

