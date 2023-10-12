Comptroller’s Office Looks at What’s Changing in School Security

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office is releasing a review of recent changes to school security provisions enacted by the Tennessee General Assembly.

In addition to providing more than $240 million in new funding, the legislature also enacted new requirements with the goal of helping students stay safe and making schools more secure.

Key changes highlighted in the brief include:

Funding improvements passed during both the regular and special 2023 legislative sessions that include new state dollars for school resource officers, school security improvement grants for both public and nonpublic schools, more school-based behavioral health liaisons assigned to public schools, and more Homeland Security agents who can assist with school security assessments, threat assessments, and emergency response plans.

Requirements for locked school doors with new penalties for school violations.

Requirements for safety plans (also known as emergency operation plans) to be submitted by public schools annually, rather than every five years, and by private schools (including church-related schools) as well.

Mandatory requirements for school districts to establish threat assessment teams.

Revisions to active shooter training requirements for licensed armed security guards at public or private schools.

Expanded safety drill requirements.

To find the one-page snapshot and the full brief please visit the Comptroller’s website at: tncot.cc/orea.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...