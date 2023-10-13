Christine Anita Martin Schabot, 95, Oak Ridge

Christine Anita Martin Schabot, age 95 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Friday, October 13, 2023. Christine lived at Commonwealth Assisted Living for the last 8 years and on the 2nd Floor 24-hour care for the last three months. We want to thank Janie and all the nurses and staff at Commonwealth for the wonderful care they gave her and for the Hospice nurses C. Shannon and Holly Brown from Amedisys Home Health Care.

Christine met Robert Eugene Schabot, Sr at Y-12 in 1946, and they were married 73 years when he passed. Mom was a Broker for Ridge Realty in Oak Ridge for many years. She was also President of the Oak Ridge Women’s Club. They were one of the founding families of Faith Lutheran Church in Oak Ridge. They both enjoyed traveling around the world after their children were grown.

Christine was preceded in death by Husband – Robert Eugene Schabot, Sr., Daughters – Patti Jeanne Schabot Duncan, and Suzanne Schabot Stapleton.

Christine is survived by Children – Barbara Schabot Byrum, Robert Eugene Schabot, Jr., and William Frederick Schabot; Grandchildren – Brandon Byrum, Jason Spencer and family, Sam Schabot, Hank Schabot and Kellie Lynn Schabot, Eric Williams and family, Chad Williams and family.

The funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, October 16th, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church in Oak Ridge with Pastor George Smith officiating. The graveside will follow immediately after at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

