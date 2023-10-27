Chris Latham, Rockwood

Chris Latham, age 45 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, October 20, 2023. He was born on May 13, 1978, in Dalton, GA. Chris was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outside. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. He is preceded in death by his dad: James Franklin Latham; grandparents: Thomas R Latham, Sally Howard Latham, Melvin Waldo, and Molly Waldo; great granny: Amanda Monday Latham; cousin: Richard Glen Latham; nephew: Damian Green; and uncle: Gray Wayne Latham. He is survived by:

Mother: Grace Couch (Lloyd Webb)

Sons: Cody Latham, Diesel Latham, & Confederate “Paxton” Latham

Daughter: Alissa Latham

Brothers: James “Jimmy” Latham II (Cindy), Revis “Raven” Latham

grandkids: Autumn Latham, Waylon Latham

nieces: Lacey Latham, Caylin Latham, and Whitley Steele

nephew: Tredan Latham

uncle: Tommy Waldo, Thomas Latham (Kathy), Charles Latham

aunts: Ola Mae Waldo, Agnes Green (Dirk)

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 30, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm ET. A private interment will be held at a later date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...