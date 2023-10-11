Charles Lee “Boomer” Winfrey, Rocky Top

Charles Lee “Boomer” Winfrey, 76, passed peacefully in his sleep in early October 2023.

Boomer was a lifelong resident of Rocky Top, TN. He was a graduate of Lake City High School and the University of Tennessee. He had a varied and storied career as a geologist, SOCM activist, newspaper editor, white-water rafting enthusiast and guide, world traveler, avid Lady Vols fan, environmental teacher, historian, and founding member of the Coal Creek Miners Museum. He was a generous man who was loved and respected by friends from all over the country and from all walks of life. Everyone was welcome at his famous 4th of July festivities.

Boomer was preceded in death by his parents, Harry “Jiggs” and Opal Winfrey. Left to mourn his passing but celebrate his life are his cousin Sandra Savarese (Steve), dear friend and advocate, Maureen O’Connell, and a multitude of cousins, friends, colleagues, co-workers, and neighbors.

A reception in Boomer’s honor and memory will be held at the Coal Creek Miners Museum from 3-4 on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Receiving of friends will be Thursday, October 26, 2023, from 4-6, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 6 at Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top.

Memorials can be made to Coal Creek Miners Museum, P.O. Box 223, 201 S. Main St., Lake City, TN 37769 and/or to SOCM (Statewide Organizing for Community Empowerment), P.O. Box 12667, Knoxville, TN. 37912.

