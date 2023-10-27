Charles “Chuck” Edward West, Rockwood

Charles “Chuck” Edward West, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at his residence in Rockwood.

He lived most of his life in this area, was a cab driver for Oak Ridge Cab Company, and was a big animal lover; but raising chickens was his favorite thing to do.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents Jollie and Patricia West; and grandmother Mable Carter Wiggins.

He is survived by his siblings Anna Cannon, Karen Bunch & husband Joe, Dolan Parsley & wife Lori; special nephews Joe Liles and Logan Cannon; best friends Brandon and Frances Terry, David Baker; he is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends.

The family will be having a private graveside service.

Memorial donations may be made in Charles West’s name to Narrow Ridge Natural Burial Preserve 1936 Liberty Hill Road, Washburn, TN 37888

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the West family.

