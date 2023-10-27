Chairman Fleischmann’s Energy and Water Development Appropriations Bill Passes House

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann

Washington, DC – House Appropriations Energy and Water Development Subcommittee Chairman Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) released the following statement after the House of Representatives passed his Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations bill.

“I applaud my colleagues in the House for passing my energy and water development appropriations bill. I’m proud that my bill is the outcome of months of hard work that included an open process for all Representatives to bring their ideas to the table. The result is a historic bill that invests in modernizing our nuclear deterrent and enterprise, prioritizes America’s energy security by revitalizing domestic uranium enrichment capabilities, funds upgrades to water infrastructure projects nationwide, and keeps the United States the world leader in scientific research and discovery.”

“As Chairman of the Energy and Water Development Subcommittee, I vowed to create a conservative bill that invests in America while cutting and clawing back billions in wasteful and inflationary federal spending – this bill delivers on my promise. I thank all my colleagues in the House, on the Appropriations Committee, and Chairwoman Kay Granger for their support throughout this process. I urge the Senate to begin passing their funding bills and look forward to conference negotiations so we can move forward.”

Chairman Fleischmann’s Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Highlights:

  • $8.1 billion for the Office of Science to advance fusion energy science, high performance computing, and vital research at our national laboratories.
  • Reins in wasteful DC spending by rescinding $5.58 billion from Democrats’ partisan Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)
  • $19.114 billion for the continued modernization of the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile and infrastructure.
  • $1.946 billion for Naval Reactors to support America’s nuclear fleet.
  • $2.38 billion for Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation to reduce the danger of hostile nations or terrorist groups acquiring nuclear devices.
  • Supports domestic uranium enrichment capabilities, including high-assay low enriched uranium (HALEU) availability.
  • Advances small modular reactor and advanced reactor demonstration projects.
  • $200 million for the production of critical minerals.
  • Prohibits oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to be sold to any entity owned by or under the control or influence of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
  • Terminates the Biden Administration’s Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule, returning to the States control of waterways that historically have not fallen under federal jurisdiction.

The full bill text can be found here.

A summary of the FY24 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies bill can be found here.

