Carolyn Sue Merritt Goins, Andersonville

Carolyn Sue Merritt Goins of Andersonville passed away peacefully with her loving girls by her side on October 25, 2023. She was of Baptist faith and trusted in Jesus as her Lord and Savior. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and devoted caregiver to her mother, grandmother, and sister, often at the same time.

Carolyn was an Assembly Manager for 25 years at EG&G ORTEC and worked for CSI Electronics for many years before her health prevented her from doing so.

She loved to travel with her friends and family, always jumping at the chance to take a trip with her loving brother Tony and his wife Pat. She adored her grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to spoil them. She had a wonderful laugh, just one of the many things that will be missed.

She battled health issues that prevented her from her work and travel for the last 18 years. She fought hard while never complaining and always faced her struggles with a strength that inspired all that knew her.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Edith Merritt, sister, Rita (Aunt Cindy) Kay Rhea, and Grandmother, Lillian Ballinger.

She is survived by:

Daughters: Andrea Goins Norton and husband Randy of Andersonville, TN

Anita Goins O’Reilly and husband Kevin of Knoxville, TN

Brothers: Tony Merritt and wife Pat of Seguin, TX

Jerry Merritt and wife Kathy of McMinnville, TN

Grandchildren: Jesse Norton, Lilly Norton, Braedan O’Reilly, Ian O’Reilly and Shane O’Reilly.

A host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends that she cherished greatly.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Westmoreland Health and Rehabilitation Center, the University of Tennessee Transplant Center, Dr. Edward Newman, Anita Buckle NP, and staff at Knoxville Kidney Center, and Meadow View Assisted Living for extending her life through many years of care.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, October 29, 2023, from 1:00-3:00 PM with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 PM with Rev. Randy Norton officiating. Carolyn’s interment will be held at Bethel Baptist Church following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

The family would like to encourage everyone to consider giving the gift of life through the act of organ donation.

