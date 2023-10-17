Carol Ann Gilliam Hodge, 82

Carol Ann Gilliam Hodge was born 11-16 -1940 and passed 10-12-2023.

Carol was born in Sweetwater Tennessee to James L Gilliam and Carol A Mason Gilliam (later Driggs). She lived in the Sweetwater/Loudon area as a young girl. She later lived in Puerto Rico as a young teenager when her stepfather was located there at a military post. Her family moved to Clarksville TN, and Carol graduated Clarksville High School in 1958.

Carol and her husband Larry Hodge moved their young family to Oak Ridge TN in 1965. Carol worked for EGG Ortec, moving to ORNL (X10). She was a Draftsman at ORNL for many years with her final work years being located at ETTP (K25). In the early 1990s, Carol moved to Kingston TN where she had built a home overlooking the Tennessee River. She designed the interior of the home and spent many years planting flowers, collecting antiques, and welcoming friends and family to view the river from her large covered porch.

Carol was artistic, loved to garden, loved time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She had adventures with her friends to include beach trips, taking a train to the Midwest, and a cruise to Alaska. She was very interested in local Indian culture. Carol loved her animals, especially those she had rescued or adopted. Carol was of the Baptist faith but was a spiritual person open to the faiths and beliefs of others in this world.

Carol was preceded in death by her father James Gilliam and stepmother Lorraine, mother Carol, and stepfather Capt. Dale Driggs, brothers Gene Gilliam and Dale Driggs Jr., and beloved daughter Stacey Rose Hodge Mcfalls.

Carol is survived by daughter Dawn Hodge-Burian, son Robert Hodge and wife Peggy, grandsons Garrett Burian and Austin Hodge, and wife Chelsea, granddaughter Sara Hodge, and great-granddaughter Penelope Hodge. She is also survived by sister Wylda Jo Jones (Val) and brothers Jim Gilliam (Glenda), Steve Gilliam (Donna), Richard Gilliam, and David Gilliam (Michelle) along with many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to acknowledge the care of the staff and nurses at Commonwealth Senior Living who lovingly provided for her for over 4 years, as well as the compassionate care from Amedisys Hospice in her final weeks.

A celebration of Life will be held at a future date/location to be announced to share her life with her family and friends! Per her wishes, our mother is being cremated with Jackson Funeral Home of Oliver Springs TN providing services

Our mother suffered from dementia. She also loved animals and every pet she ever rescued or took in. If you wish to honor her in any way we would request that you donate to the continued studies of dementia or donate to an animal shelter, animal support group, or Little Ponderosa Zoo in Clinton TN.

