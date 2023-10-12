Carl Lee Seeber, Clinton

Carl Lee Seeber passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 16, 1943, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Frank and Wilma Seeber. Throughout his life, Carl enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his beloved wife of fifty-six years.

He is survived by his wife, Otella Seeber; siblings, Wanda Meredith (Joe), Jerry Seeber (Sandy), Betty Miller; daughters, Mechelle Harrison (Jamie), Melanie Yoakum (Steve); grandchildren, Joey Yawn, Brandon Yawn (Brittany), Jacque Archer, Madeline Yawn, Carlie Daugherty; 14 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 13, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. Carl’s graveside service will be on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 11:00 am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Memorial Processing, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Jones Mortuary LLC in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Carl Seeber

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...