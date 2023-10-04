Brenda Ann Greene Newton, 81

Brenda Ann Greene Newton, age 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 3, 2023, surrounded by the love of her family. Brenda was born on January 25, 1942, in Alcoa, Tennessee. She moved with her family to Oak Ridge when she was five years old. In school, her teachers all said the same thing – “She is a fine student, but she talks to everyone all the time.”

After graduating from Oak Ridge High School in 1960, she married Kenneth that same year. Her only ambition in life was to be a wife and mother. She had three children and devoted her whole being to raising them. She was at every school function, ball game, and church activity in which her children participated. She was an active member of several churches throughout her life, always volunteering to help or cook for someone. She made sure that her children attended church every time the doors were open, instilling in them their love for Jesus. All three are saved as a result of her efforts. She coached cheerleading for her girls and always made sure their sneakers were sparkling white, their hair was perfectly curled, and their outfits matched their bows. For Allen, she cooked anything he wished and supported him in everything he did. After her kids were grown, she delighted in her role as Nana, doting on each and every grand and great-grandchild.

She and Kenneth spent their golden years traveling and socializing. Brenda never met a stranger. She was a joyful person who always found humor in everything. She loved her family fiercely. The world will not be the same without her.

Brenda was preceded in death by parents, Claude & Genevieve Greene. Survivors include loving husband, Kenneth; three children, Allen (Cyndi), Kim (Tim), and Konnie (Brian); grandchildren, Brianna (Gabe), Andrew (Rita), Anna, Brandon, Emily, and Bethany; great-grandchildren, Evan, Emma, Taylor & Connor; brother, C.V.; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of The Lantern at Morning Pointe of Clinton and the staff of floor 12E at UT Medical Center for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee at alztennessee.org/give/donate-now or to a charity of your choice.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Friday, October 6, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. A celebration of life will follow at 7 pm. Interment will be at 10 am on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...