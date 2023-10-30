Betty Jo Lee, Harriman

Betty Jo Lee, of Harriman, TN. passed away at the age of 54 on October 27, 2023, at Summit View of Rocky Top, TN. Betty battled for a short time with kidney disease.

She is preceded in death by her parents Joe L. Houston and Betty Sue Ooten.

Betty leaves behind her son Bradley Lee; daughter-in-law Roselyn Lee; granddaughter Claira Lee; brothers Robert Houston and Johnny Freytag; stepmother Brenda Houston; nephew Randy Freytag and many others.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 2, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 3:00-4:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 4:00 p.m. with Brother Bobby Stewart officiating.

The family has ask in lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Schubert Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Betty Jo Lee.

