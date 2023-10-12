Betty Jo Lawson, Clinton

Betty Jo Lawson, age 91 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away at her home on Monday, October 9, 2023, following a period of declining health.

Born in Wallins Creek, Kentucky on March 7, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Maynard Paul and Hester Irene Paul. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Lee Richardson; and daughter Cathy Ridenour.

Betty Jo is survived by her sons, Johnnie Richardson and wife Brenda of Clinton, Tennessee, and David Richardson of Clinton, Tennessee, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Betty Jo Lawson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...