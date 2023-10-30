Barbara Eva Bruce Harris, 96, Kingston

Mrs. Barbara Eva Bruce Harris, formerly of Kingston, passed away on October 27, 2023, at the age of 96.

Mrs. Harris was a retired Algebra teacher from Roane County High School. She taught there for many years and was loved by her students. She valued education and loved to hear from her former students. After retirement, she lived a life full of adventure while traveling the world, ballroom and square dancing, working in the yard, and spending time with loved ones. She loved animals, both pets and wildlife.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Myrtle Bruce; husband, Charles; brother, James Bruce. She is survived by daughter, Martha Stinnett (J.C.); son, Bruce Harris (Jill); granddaughters, Jennifer Allen (Joe) and Kristi Jackson(Benjamin); great-grandchildren, Brody, Paisley, Madison, and Sadie, and several nieces and a nephew.

The family would like to thank NHC Healthcare and Alexander Guesthouse in Oak Ridge for their excellent care.

There will be no public service per her wishes. Family will have a private celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite animal rescue in her memory.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Harris family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com.

