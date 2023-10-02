Bailey “Boxcar” Young, Wartburg

Mr. Bailey “Boxcar” Young, age 75 of Wartburg passed away in his loving home on September 28th, 2023.
Bailey loved going for rides up Gobey, tending to a garden, and spending time with his family. He was a giving and loving husband, father, grandpa, brother and uncle. He could put a smile on anyone’s face by telling them stories of his younger years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gurley and Emilea Young; brother Estelle Young.
He is survived by his loving wife Wanda young; son Stacey and Misty Young; granddaughter Sydney and Jeremiah Gunter; wonderful sisters Dorris Melhorn and Betty Hamby; special nieces Brenda Williams, Rosalee Young, Buffy Copeland and nephew Henry Young who he loved like his own. He was loved by a host of many more.
Bailey will be missed by many.
The family will receive friends Monday, October 2, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. James Griffith officiating. Interment will follow in the McCartt Cemetery in the Gobey community.
Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Bailey “Boxcar” Young.