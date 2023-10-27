Baby Waylon James Lammel

Waylon James Lammel was born on September 13, 2023, at 9:19 AM to proud parents, Marshall and Audrey Lammel, at Parkwest Hospital. He weighed 9 lbs. 12 ounces and was 21 inches long. His family was blessed to have 6 weeks with Waylon before he went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 9:56 PM.

In addition to his parents, Marshall and Audrey Lammel, Waylon is survived by his maternal

grandparents, James and Kelley Bullard; paternal grandparents, Derrick and Krista Peters; maternal great-grandparents, Mike and Peggy Parten, Tom and Carol Bullard; and paternal great-grandparents Kelly and Anna Amonett, Carol Peters.

Waylon is deeply loved by his Mama and Daddy, Grandparents, Great-Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and a whole host of family, church family, and friends. Waylon gave us a lifetime of love during his short time on earth. The power of prayer was shown through Waylon as he fought one more week to stay with us; people all over the world were praying for Waylon. More importantly, people were brought to God through Waylon’s testimony.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM with Pastor Tim Hamby officiating. Graveside services will follow in Morgan Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank the staff at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital (ETCH) PICU for

fighting for Waylon. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked Waylon’s Warriors to bring stuffed animals and blankets to the services to donate to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Waylon’s memory.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Waylon James Lammel.

