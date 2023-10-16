Baby Elijah Sirius Phillips

Elijah Sirius Phillips was born on October 11th 2023 and God called Elijah home that same day. During his beautiful twenty-one weeks inside his mother’s womb, he loved eating chicken, eggs, dark chocolate, salt, mango, and drinking water! Elijah’s heartbeat was the most beautiful sound in the world. God did not deliver his parents a baby, but blessed them with an angel. Elijah was born with long fingers, strong hands, sturdy frame, and a handsome face. He is named after the prophet and the brightest star in the night sky. Fly free beautiful star baby. One day your parents will meet you again and hold and treasure you with all the love they wish they could give you here. Elijah will always be a part of those he left behind.

Elijah is survived by his parents Ethan and Jasmine Phillips, grandparents Emmanuel Phillips, Alicia Sommer, and Nakhilan Hadi, aunts and uncles, Jacob and Misty Phillips, Zachary and Jane Phillips, Tayseer and Natalie Sommer, and cousins Raigan, Athaliah, Everley, Iliana, Lucas, and Daniel.

He will be laid to rest in the Phillips Family Cemetery in Coalfield Tennessee.

