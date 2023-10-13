Arnold Calvin Moles, Nashville (formerly of Andersonville)

Arnold Calvin Moles, age 71 of Nashville, Tennessee, and formerly of Andersonville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at the TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.

Born on January 3, 1952, in Andersonville, Tennessee he was the son of the late Jesse “Jim” Moles and Mirriam McGlothin Moles. Arnold was a general contractor with GSB Contractors, and was a graduate of Norris High School.

The Moles family will receive friends on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Jones Mortuary Chapel from 1-2:00 p.m. Funeral service will held at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Arnold Calvin Moles.

