Anthony Michael “Tony” Goins, Knoxville

Anthony Michael “Tony” Goins, age 45, of Knoxville passed away Monday, October 2, 2023, in Lenoir City at the home of his mother, after a lengthy illness. He was born October 12, 1977 in Knoxville. He had a heart of gold and a great love for family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Goins; grandma, Ruth Ellis; grandpa, James Ellis; papaw, Gene Goins; and granny, Janie Goins.
SURVIVORS
Loving Mother Linda Fox of Lenoir City
Children Dameon Thornhill of Lenoir City
Kaylee Goins of Lenoir City
Michael Goins Hooks of Kingston
Jordyn Thornhill Hooks of Kingston
Brother Thomas Goins & wife, Angelia of Benton
Sister Beth Bouffard of Knoxville
The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Fraker Funeral Home. Prayer will conclude the visitation at 3:00 pm, by Rev. Rick Kirkland.
