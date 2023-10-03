Anthony Michael “Tony” Goins, Knoxville

Anthony Michael “Tony” Goins, age 45, of Knoxville passed away Monday, October 2, 2023, in Lenoir City at the home of his mother, after a lengthy illness. He was born October 12, 1977 in Knoxville. He had a heart of gold and a great love for family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Goins; grandma, Ruth Ellis; grandpa, James Ellis; papaw, Gene Goins; and granny, Janie Goins.

SURVIVORS

Loving Mother Linda Fox of Lenoir City

Children Dameon Thornhill of Lenoir City

Kaylee Goins of Lenoir City

Michael Goins Hooks of Kingston

Jordyn Thornhill Hooks of Kingston

Brother Thomas Goins & wife, Angelia of Benton

Sister Beth Bouffard of Knoxville

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Fraker Funeral Home. Prayer will conclude the visitation at 3:00 pm, by Rev. Rick Kirkland. Online register book can be signed at

www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

