Anthony H. Davidson, Burrville

Anthony H. Davidson, age 65, of Burrville passed away on October 5, 2023, at U. T. Medical Center of Knoxville.

Tony loved all kinds of sports and loved watching the VOLS. He loved going to Tunica and gambling and spending time with his family most of all.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ottis & Clia Davidson, and wife Peggie Sipsy Davidson.

He is survived by his brother Rodney Davidson and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

The family is honoring Anthony’s wishes to be cremated. No memorial services are scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Anthony H. Davidson.

