Anthony Edward Hatmaker, Rocky Top

Anthony Edward Hatmaker, age 50 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Friday, October 27, 2023. Anthony was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on February 27, 1973, to Tony Lynn Hatmaker and Shirley Ann Duff Hatmaker. He was a member of Willowbrook Baptist Church. Anthony enjoyed dirt racing, mowing, and working, and especially loved his grand-dog Sadie. Anthony is preceded in death by his father, Tony Lynn Hatmaker, and his grandparents Millard and Pauline Hatmaker and Earl and Lois Owens Duff.

Survivors:

Wife: Lisa Kesterson Hatmaker of Rocky Top

Daughter: Taylor Bullock and Husband Shane of Rocky Top

Mother: Shirley Hatmaker of Rocky Top

Brother: Scott Hatmaker of Rocky Top

Unborn Grandson: Kyzer Anthony Bullock

Grand-Dog Sadie

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, November 2, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, November 2, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Ault and Rev. John Hunley officiating.

Family and Friends will meet on Friday, November 3, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

