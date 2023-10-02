Andrew West, Lancing

Andrew West, age 42 of Lancing passed suddenly on October 1, 2023.

He was a beloved son, brother, and father.

Andrew is preceded in death by his father Kent West; grandparents Dwayne and Virginia Williams and Omar Stringfield; great uncle Dee Williams.

He leaves behind 2 sons Jared and Jayden; parents Cheryl and Calvin Williams; sisters Megan, Ernestina, and Sherrie; grandmother Dorothy Stringfield; nieces and nephews Conner and Kalina, Gabriel, Selena, and Lilly, Carmen, Jeremiah, and Shasta; great niece Delilah and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, family and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at the Old Potters Chapel Church in Lancing from 4:00-5:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 5:00 p.m. with Bro. Mitch Hawn officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Andrew West.

