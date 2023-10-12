Allene Plemons Marrow, 90

With deepest sorrow, Allene Plemons Marrow lost her battle with Alzheimer’s on October 12, 2023, the worst disease a person could suffer through.

She lived in Madisonville where she met & married her husband GJ Marrow. They relocated to Oak Ridge, TN, and started their family. She later enrolled in nursing school becoming a LPN and a full-time mother of three. Her career was at the Oak Ridge Hospital then later working for Dr. Schanze and Dr. Lalita Krishnan. Allene Marrow was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church

Allene enjoyed traveling to many countries, she always wanted to go go go. Her hobbies include sewing and working in her flower beds.

Allene is preceded in death by her husband, of 67 years, Guinn Marrow, and her parents, Mack and Ruby Plemons, brothers, HR, Ralph and Robert Plemons, and sister, Lucille Crowder, grandson, Chris Goldston.

Left to cherish her memory is son Jerry Marrow of Oak Ridge, TN; daughters, Joyce Marrow of Woodstock, GA and Lisa Roach (Dan) of Oliver Springs, TN; grandchildren, Valerie Del Castillo, Hollie Mitchell, Kelli Hansen, and Emily Gawthorp and Great Granddaughter Hannah.

The family wants to thank all the staff at Patriot Hills for serving mom for the past 2 years.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 14, 2023, between the hours of 11:00a – 12:00p at Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, TN. Funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Steve McDonald officiating. Graveside service will follow the funeral at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Marrow family. You are welcome to leave a message of condolence at www.sharpfh.com

