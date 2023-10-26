Ada Pearl Lamb, 86

Ada Pearl Lamb, age 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 22nd, 2023. We have no doubt she was met at the pearly gates by the love of her life, Charles William Lamb. Throughout her life, she was a devoted member of New Pleasant Gap Missionary Baptist Church, which she attended until her health prevented.

Miss Ada was known for making the world’s best banana pudding and being able to dunk a basketball in her high school career. She spent her life happily crafting, sewing outfits for her grandchildren, cooking, gardening, singing, and above all else, spreading the word of God. “Strength and honor are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come. Her mouth is full of wisdom; kindly teaching is on her tongue.” Proverbs 31:25-26

She loved tending her birds, spending the summers at her camper on the lake, and being behind a camera (leaving behind thousands of family photos to prove it).

Ada was one of 12 siblings, which prepared her for being the most wonderful mother to her three children, a phenomenal grandmother to six, a great-grandmother to eight, and great-great-grandmother to two. Her beautiful home, built by her and her love, adorned with hand-chosen and carefully laid stone, was always filled with love and open to all. Meals and holidays were prepared by her and joyously shared for years. Echoes of children and dogs running in the yard around the weeping willow, memories her friends and family will cherish forever.

Ada was an extraordinary woman, adored by all that knew her. Some would describe her as a feisty strawberry blonde, but all would proclaim she was an angel on Earth. Her compassionate heart will be mourned by all those that were blessed to know her.

A special thank you goes to all those who had a hand in her care the past year; friends and neighbors who are like family, caring nurses, but mostly her daughters, Angel and Kathy, & granddaughter, Lexie Rose.

Family will receive friends at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top, TN on Friday, October 27 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with service to follow. Graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

