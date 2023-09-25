Wendy Wilson, Wartburg

Ms. Wendy Wilson, age 51 of Wartburg passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 24, 2023. 

She was a graduate of Central High School. She is preceded in death by her mother Nancy Patat, sister, Morgan Wilson.

She is survived by her daughter Shelby Wilson of Wartburg

Father Larry Wilson of Wartburg

Brother Mitchell Chambers of Perry, GA

Nieces Ella Chambers and Oasis Wilson

Nephews Hunter Chambers and Larry Garrett.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, from 4-6 pm Schubert Funeral Home Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Wendy Wilson.

