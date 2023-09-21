Wanda Nadine Nelson, Clinton

Wanda Nadine Nelson, 86, of Clinton, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 20th, 2023. Wanda worked at Magnet Mills in Clinton, she also worked at South Clinton Elementary as the cafeteria manager. She retired from Modine and Methodist Medical Center. She enjoyed playing on the basketball team for Claxton in her early years and She also enjoyed working in her flower garden and canning homegrown vegetables. She was proceeded in death by her parents L.C and Pearl Fox; siblings Marjorie, Stella, Ruby, Nellie Marie, Willa Sue, Bobby, Charles, Lloyd; brothers-in-law Everette, Cleo, Henson, Archie; daughter Susie Kirk; son Randy Nelson; son in law Perry Kirk

Wanda is survived by her husband Joseph (JD) Nelson of 71 years; daughters- Judy Nelson, and Sandy Braden (Neal); grandchildren who she loved unconditionally- Kara Carmack (Jamie), Joshua Nelson (Samantha), Jordan Braden (Ashley), John Nelson (Sarah), Chandler Braden (Kendall), James Nelson (Brianna), and Gavin Braden; great-grandchildren- Briley, Kayleigh, Caden, Kasen, Eleanor, Carter, and little special buddy Cason; sister Doris Webber; brothers in law Estel Nelson (Shirley) and Calvin Braden; sisters in law Betty Laurendine and Virginia Nelson; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to send out a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice Samantha, Bridget, Mike, Maxine, Stephanie, Lora, and Adam.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, September 24, 2023, from 12:00-2:00 PM with the funeral service to follow in the Chapel with Rev. Bobby Metcalf and Rev. Mike Nelson officiating. Wanda’s interment will be held at Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

