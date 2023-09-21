Virginia Lee “Gini” Weber Copeland, 91, Knoxville

Virginia Lee “Gini” Weber Copeland, age 91, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at her home in Knoxville.

She was born October 22, 1931, in Nashville and graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1949. Virginia received her degree as a Registered Nurse from East Tennessee Baptist School of Nursing and her master’s degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She worked for the State of Tennessee and for the US Public Health Service as a home healthcare nurse.

Virginia is survived by son, Philip Copeland (Cynthia); the widow of her son, Scot, René; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Tillie Carden; and partner, Tom O’Connor.

Virginia was cremated and a private family inurnment will be held at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...