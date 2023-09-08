Virginia “Ginger” Guy Griffin, Spring City

Mrs. Virginia “Ginger” Guy Griffin, age 64, a resident of Spring City, Tennessee passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023, at the Rhea Medical Center, Dayton, Tennessee. She was born December 8, 1958, in Harriman, Tennessee. Ginger enjoyed camping, fishing, dancing, and reading, especially novels by authors, Stephen King, and Dean Koontz. She was also an avid storyteller. Most of all Ginger loved being a Mother and Grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter & Cora Guy; brothers, Bobby Guy, Jackie Guy, Billy Guy, and Don Guy; and father-in-law, Dean Griffin.

Survivors include:

Children and their spouses: Charles Anthony “Tony” Walker of Mascot, TN

Carla Griffin of Harriman, TN

Tymber Griffin Knight (Kyle) of Harriman, TN

Cory Griffin (Holly) of Harriman, TN

Grandchildren: Noah Walker, Riley Walker, Aiden Walker, Evelyn Griffin, and Cayde Knight

Brothers & Sister and their spouses: Gary Guy of Harriman, TN

Larry Guy (Helen) of Rockwood, TN

Kathy Letner (Wayne Norton) of Rockwood, TN

Mother-in-law: Shelba Storey of Rockwood, TN

And several other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made. No formal services are being scheduled at this time. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Virginia “Ginger” Guy Griffin.

