UPDATE ON FATAL SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office continues to aid the Anderson County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office; Claiborne County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service in attempting to locate and apprehend fugitive Jason Dockery, a suspect in an Anderson County, Tennessee homicide and wanted for violations of probation for aggravated assault in Tennessee. A pursuit which began in Claiborne County, Tennessee on September 12, 2023, ended in Ewing, Virginia at which time the alleged suspect ran into the woods. This occurred on or about 3 o’clock in the afternoon. A unified command has been established by all agencies, which not only include the previously mentioned, but also the Virginia State Police; National Park Service, DCR/Virginia State Parks Law Enforcement Rangers; and the Blount County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, and a host of partner agency officers and K-9 teams. Officers continue to search areas of interest and respond to tips. At present, there is no factual basis to believe the fugitive has left the Ewing, Virginia area and citizens are urged to stay vigilant, keep their doors locked and vehicles secured. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to a $5000.00 reward for information which leads to the apprehension of the fugitive. The Anderson County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the investigation, which is still ongoing. All questions regarding the fugitive and the case should be directed to Sheriff Russell Barker. Lee County Sheriff’s Office will continue to ensure the safety of our citizens, in partnership with all agencies involved, and will advise the community when more information is made available. The subject is to be considered armed and extremely dangerous. Any sightings, tips, or information as to the whereabouts of the fugitive can be transmitted to 911, USMS84.TIPS@usdoj gov, or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office 276-346-7777.

